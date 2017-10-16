Image copyright Linkedin Image caption Daphne Caruana Galizia was reportedly killed just after leaving her home on Monday afternoon

A prominent blogger in Malta, who had accused the island's government of corruption, has died after the car she was in exploded.

Daphne Caruana Galizia died in the blast in Bidnija, near Mosta, shortly after leaving her home nearby, reports say.

It is not yet clear what caused the explosion.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat condemned the "barbaric attack" in a news conference held in response.

"Everyone knows Ms Caruana Galizia was a harsh critic of mine, both politically and personally," he said.

But he stressed there could be "no justification... in any way" for such action.