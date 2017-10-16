Europe

Death toll in Portugal fires soars

  • 16 October 2017
  • From the section Europe
Breaking News image

Death toll in massive wildfires raging in Portugal hits at least 27, civil protection officials say

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.