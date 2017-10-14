Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The French-Belgian comic book series Asterix has been translated in to more than 100 languages

A signed original illustration for an early Asterix comic book cover has sold for more than 1.4m euros (£1.25m; $1.7m), auctioneers in Paris say.

The record sum was more than seven times the expected price.

The drawing for the 1964 comic Asterix and the Banquet (Le Tour de Gaule in French) was signed by the creators of the series, Albert Uderzo and Rene Goscinny.

Hundreds of millions of Asterix books have sold since the series began.

Set in 50BC, their stories centre around Asterix, a Gaul, and his sidekick Obelix, as they attempt to stave off Roman invasion with the aid of a potion that confers superhuman strength on the drinker.

Mr Goscinny died in 1977 and Mr Uderzo handed the reins to other artists six years ago.

The auction house Drouot said that both men signed the illustration, dedicating it to Pierre Tchernia, a French TV and cinema producer.

Another illustration dedicated to the same man sold for nearly 1.2m euros.