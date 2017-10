Image copyright Reuters Image caption The US has suspended all non-immigrant visa services

Turkey has issued an arrest warrant for a US consulate worker, the second in a week, media reports say.

The detention of a member of staff in Istanbul last week triggered a diplomatic row, with both sides scaling back visa services.

The first worker was held over alleged links to a cleric blamed for last year's coup in Turkey, but no reason has been given for the latest warrant.

The row has driven down Turkey's currency and stocks.