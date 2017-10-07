Man dies in Louth house fire

From the section

Image copyright RTE Image caption It is understood the man died at the scene

A man in his 80s has died in a house fire in Dundalk, County Louth.

Emergency services were called to a property at Donaghmore shortly before 07:00 BST.

Gardaí, the fire service, and the ambulance service attended the scene.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports that a second man is being treated in hospital.