Image copyright PA Image caption Liam Cosgrave become taoiseach in 1973

The former taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Liam Cosgrave has died at the age of 97.

Mr Cosgrave was elected Fine Gael leader in 1965 and led the party for eight years, becoming taoiseach in 1973.

He was in office at the time of the power-sharing Sunningdale Agreement.

Mr Cosgrave had to deal with the developing Troubles in Northern Ireland and the economic implications of the 1970s international oil crisis.

Irish President Michael D Higgins said Mr Cosgrave was "committed to serving the people of Ireland with all of his energy, intellect as well as passion.

"In retirement, he loved to be among the people, be it at State occasions or sporting events and it is fitting that we pay tribute to his significant contribution to Ireland."