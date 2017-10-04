Europe

Puigdemont: Spanish king ignored millions of Catalans

  • 4 October 2017
  • From the section Europe
The Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has attacked King Felipe VI for "deliberately ignoring millions of Catalans".

In a TV address, Mr Puigdemont accused the king of adopting the Spanish government's position.

"This moment calls for mediation," the region's president said. He has indicated that Catalonia could declare independence next week.

King Felipe made his own televised address on Tuesday night.