Image copyright Tom Wall Image caption Kim Wall (pictured) was an award-winning journalist

Footage of women being decapitated alive has been found on the alleged hard drive of a Danish inventor accused of murdering a journalist.

Peter Madsen is alleged to have killed Kim Wall, 30, after she boarded his submarine on 10 August.

Her headless torso was found in the water off Copenhagen 11 days later.

Mr Madsen, who denies murder, said that the hard drive did not belong to him, and everyone in the laboratory where he worked had access to it.

Mr Madsen, a self-taught engineer, says Ms Wall died after a 70kg (154lb) struck Ms Wall on the head. The award-winning freelance journalist, from Sweden, had been doing a story on the inventor and his UC3 Nautilus submarine..

The 46-year-old said he then tried to bury her at sea and intended to commit suicide, sinking his submarine.

However, prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen said their suspicions that he had killed Ms Wall had "been strengthened" since he last appeared in court on 5 September.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Peter Madsen (right) was the subject of an article Ms Wall was writing

Mr Buch-Jepsen said images "which we presume to be real" found on a hard drive believed to belong to Mr Madsen showed women being tortured, decapitated and burned.

An autopsy discovered knife wounds to Ms Wall's genitals and ribcage, which are believed to have been caused "around or shortly after her death".

However, an exact cause of death is yet to be established.

The court ordered Mr Madsen be detained for another four months as investigations continue.