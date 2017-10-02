Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Clockwise from top left: Cpt Dara Fitzpatrick, Capt Mark Duffy, winchman Ciarán Smith and winch operator Paul Ormsby

A helmet and life jacket washed ashore near Blacksod may belong to one of two men missing since an Irish Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter crashed in March, police say.

Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby have been missing since R116 crashed into Blackrock Island on 14 March.

Searches have, so far, failed to locate the missing crew members.

The bodies of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick and Captain Mark Duffy were found in the days following the tragedy.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the material located this weekend is of "significance".

It was found on a beach near An Clochar, a short distance from Blacksod, on Sunday morning.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The helicopter crashed near Blackrock island, after assisting in the rescue of a fisherman

The find was made on a stretch of coastline to the east of the Inishkea islands.

The life jacket and the helmet were attached together.

It is thought that a cord on the jacket may have snagged on a rock in recent days and brought it to the surface.

The discovery has led to renewed searches in the area but weather conditions make any sea search difficult at present.

Despite a detailed shoreline search in the aftermath of Sunday's discovery, no further material has been found.

A detailed examination will be carried out on the helmet and life jacket in the hope of getting any clues as to the whereabouts of the bodies of the missing crewmen.