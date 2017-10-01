Europe

Catalan referendum: Violence breaks out

  • 1 October 2017
Violence has broken out in Catalonia during a massive police operation to halt an independence referendum which Spain's constitutional court has suspended.

Emergency services in Catalonia have treated people who were injured when police smashed their way into polling stations to seize ballot boxes.

Warning: Some of the images below contain scenes of a violent nature

Image copyright EPA
Image caption National riot police carried this woman away from a gathering outside a school in Barcelona
Image copyright EPA
Image caption There were angry scenes outside this polling centre in Girona
Image copyright EPA
Image caption Spanish National Police seized this ballot box during a raid in the Cappont neighbourhood of Lleida
Image copyright UGC
Image caption An eyewitness in Barcelona sent this photo to the BBC's Tom Burridge - the man had been caught up in scuffles at a polling station
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Officers from the Guardia Civil tried to prevent these people from voting in the referendum

