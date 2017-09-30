Body washed up off Galway coast
30 September 2017
The body of a middle-aged man has been washed up on an island off the coast of County Galway, according to Gardaí (Irish police).
It is understood a member of the public found the body on Inishmann, one of the Aran Islands, at about 20:30 BST on Friday.
Irish national broadcaster RTE has reported that a post-mortem is due to take place at University College Hospital Galway.