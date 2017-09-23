Woman killed, two injured in Monaghan crash
- 23 September 2017
- From the section Europe
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman in her 60s has been killed and two other people injured in a crash in County Monaghan.
Two cars collided on the Monaghan to Ballybay Road at about 16:45 on Saturday.
The woman who died was a passenger in one of the cars. The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was seriously injured.
The driver of the second car - a man in his 40s - was taken to hospital with minor injuries.