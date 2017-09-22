Image copyright Darren Kidd / Press Eye Image caption Linda McAuley from Bangor, began her broadcasting career with BBC Northern Ireland in 1978

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Linda McAuley has been inducted into the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) Radio Awards Hall of Fame.

Mrs McAuley has championed consumer causes in Northern Ireland on BBC Radio Ulster's On Your Behalf for 22 years.

At a ceremony in Dublin on Friday, the County Down presenter was one of four who were honoured.

The awards celebrated the "massive impact" the presenters had on the radio industry.

Mrs McAuley from Bangor, began working at BBC Northern Ireland in 1978.

She told the BBC she was "overwhelmed" by the honour. "I certainly wasn't expecting it," she said.

"But it's happened, and I am so grateful to all the people I've worked with and the listeners who've been a huge part of my radio career which has spanned 40 years," she added.

Image copyright IMRO Radio Awards/Twitter Image caption Linda McAuley received her award at a ceremony in Dublin on Friday

Michael Tumelty, head of Radio at BBC Northern Ireland, said it was a "huge and deserved accolade for Linda and the wider BBC Radio Ulster 'On Your Behalf' team".

"They have, for decades, supported her in righting wrongs, solving problems and issuing advice to listeners across Northern Ireland and beyond, bringing about real changes and positive outcomes in their lives."

Mrs McAuley's radio career has spanned both commercial and BBC stations, from news reporting to magazine and consumer programmes.

She was initially a presenter of the evening drive time programme 'Change Gear' and returned in 1989 to present 'Morning Extra'.

In 1995, she helped launch the station's first dedicated consumer affairs programme, 'On Your Behalf', remaining through various refreshments and formats.

Also inducted into the Hall of Fame were the late Séamus Mac Géidigh, RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta, the late Billy McCarthy, WLR FM and Joe King, Broadcast Technical Services Limited.

Sean Murtagh, Chairperson of the IMRO Radio Awards Committee said: "The Hall of Fame was established to pay enduring tribute to not just the well-known Irish radio personalities, but also to those who worked quietly behind the scenes helping to make radio in Ireland great.

"Today's inductees are very worthy recipients of this accolade, and held in the highest regard by their peers."

On Your Behalf is on BBC Radio Ulster on Saturday at 0945 BST.