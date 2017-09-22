Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The move means that preparation for sacraments, such as First Communion, will no longer take place within the school day

State-run primary schools in the Republic of Ireland will no longer provide formal religious instruction classes during the school day.

The umbrella body for community national schools, Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) has made the decision.

The 12 community national schools in Ireland are now under the patronage of these boards.

The first school opened in 2008.

The move means that preparation for sacraments, such as First Communion, will no longer take place within the school day.

The Irish Independent and The Irish Times report that Education Minister Richard Bruton, has welcomed the direction in which the ETBI was moving.

He said the idea "of a community national school is a clear multi-denominational school which welcomes all faiths and creates an environment where faith is respected, without any particular faith being promoted".

After the first community national school opened in 2008, the Irish state acted as the patron of the schools and initially gave the Catholic Church a commitment to provide Catholic pupils with the same programme of religious education as offered in Catholic schools.

Patronage of the schools has since transferred to local ETBs.

ETBI general secretary Michael Moriarty said that based on a commitment to equality, it had taken the view that, "if everyone was to be treated equally, belief instruction had to be outside the school time".

He said there were logistical problems in trying to accommodate sacramental preparation for some children and not for others.

Community national schools have differed from Educate Together, which operates a network of schools.

Its policy is not to provide "faith formation" classes within the school day.

Educate Together has welcomed the proposal and said it had "repeatedly advised successive government administrations that the practice of faith formation within school hours in a school that is bound to deliver equality to children cannot be legally justified".