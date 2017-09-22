From the section

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Macron came to power promising to update France's enormous labour code

Emmanuel Macron has formally signed an overhaul of France's labour laws, a key platform of his presidency.

Thousands of protesters have condemned the reforms, which make it easier for companies to hire and cheaper to fire staff.

Mr Macron's government has promised to cut unemployment from its current 9.5% to 7% in five years.

There were protests across France on Thursday, but only 132,000 people took part, a big drop on the previous week.