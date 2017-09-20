Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption The fire destroyed the children's home in Church Lane, Kilcock, in 1987

The deaths of three people in a County Kildare fire 30 years ago are now being treated as murder due to new evidence, Gardaí (Irish police) have said.

Barbara Doyle, 20, died in the house fire in Kilcock alongside her two young nieces, eight-year-old Mary Ellen Byrne and three-year-old Kerrie Byrne.

Ms Doyle was babysitting the girls at their home in Church Lane when the blaze broke out on 20 September 1987.

Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption The girls' mother, Elizabeth Byrne (centre), had left them in the care of her sister overnight

Exactly 30 years on, the investigation has been upgraded to a murder inquiry.

"New evidence has come into our possession and we now believe the fire was started deliberately," a Garda statement said.

The fire was reported between 03:00 and 04:00 local time that Sunday morning.

The children's parents had left them in the care of Ms Doyle while they attended a 21st birthday party.

Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption Barbara Doyle was babysitting her young nieces at her sister's home

The case is being examined by the Serious Crime Review Team, who are assisting local investigators.

An incident room has been set up at Leixlip Garda Station in County Kildare.

Appealing for information, Ch Supt Gerard Roche said: "We are satisfied there are people who will remember this fire and the deaths of Barbara, Mary Ellen, and Kerrie, and who have not yet spoken to Gardaí."