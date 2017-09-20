Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Jimmy Magee began his broadcasting career in the 1950s

The renowned Irish sports commentator and journalist, Jimmy Magee, has died at the age of 82.

He was known as the "Memory Man" and joined the Irish broadcaster, RTÉ, in 1956.

Mr Magee commentated on 11 Olympic Games and 12 football World Cups during his career.

When he began his career in the 1950s, Mr Magee combined broadcasting with a full-time clerical post on the railways.

He presented a number of sponsored radio programmes before concentrating on sport.

Image caption Dundalk FC are among the sports clubs paying tribute to Jimmy Magee

Mr Magee commentated on a wide range of sports for RTÉ and covered his first World Cup for radio in 1966, when England beat West Germany in the final.

At the 2012 Olympics in London, the International Olympic Committee acknowledged his outstanding contribution to sport and presented him with a replica of the Olympic torch.

Mr Magee, who was born in New York Mr Magee and raised in County Louth. commented on Irish boxer Katie Taylor's gold medal triumph at the same games.

In 2006, he was presented with a PPI Outstanding Achievement Award to mark his 50th year in broadcasting.