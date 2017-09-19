Image copyright RTÉ Image caption An officer stands guard outside the flat in Inchicore

A woman and an eight-year-old boy have been critically injured by a fire at a Dublin flat that is being treated as suspicious by detectives.

Four people were in the flat at Tyrone Place, Inchicore, when the fire broke out at 23:00 local time on Monday.

It is believed the four people were a mother, her two sons aged 12 and eight, and her seven-year-old daughter.

Neighbours heard screams for help and one man used a ladder to rescue the family, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to St James Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Both boys were taken to Crumlin Children's hospital, where the eight-year-old remains critically ill.

The girl is being treated at Temple Street Hospital.