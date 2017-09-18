Tallaght shooting: Man in his 20s killed
- 18 September 2017
- From the section Europe
A man in his 20s has died after a shooting in the Tallaght area of Dublin.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the attack on Fortunestown Lane at about 21:20 local time.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the man was shot a number of times and that he received medical attention at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.
They have appealed for information.
Gardaí have cordoned off the scene in order to carry out a forensic examination.