A man in his 20s has died after a shooting in the Tallaght area of Dublin.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the attack on Fortunestown Lane at about 21:20 local time.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the man was shot a number of times and that he received medical attention at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

They have appealed for information.

Gardaí have cordoned off the scene in order to carry out a forensic examination.