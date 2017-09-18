Irishman Ibrahim Halawa acquitted over protests
- 18 September 2017
- From the section Europe
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Irishman Ibrahim Halawa, 21, has been acquitted on all charges he faced in Egypt.
Mr Halawa, who is from Dublin, was arrested during a siege at the Al-Fath mosque in Cairo in 2013.
He was accused along with 500 others of inciting violence, riot and sabotage.