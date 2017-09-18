Europe

Irishman Ibrahim Halawa acquitted over protests

  18 September 2017
  Europe
Ibrahim Halawa
Image caption Ibrahim Halawa was 17 when he was imprisoned in 2013

Irishman Ibrahim Halawa, 21, has been acquitted on all charges he faced in Egypt.

Mr Halawa, who is from Dublin, was arrested during a siege at the Al-Fath mosque in Cairo in 2013.

He was accused along with 500 others of inciting violence, riot and sabotage.

