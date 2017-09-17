Image copyright AFP Image caption The attack is reported to have happened at Saint-Charles Station in Marseille

Two US tourists have had hydrochloric acid thrown in their faces at Marseille train station, French media say.

The victims in their early 20s have been taken to hospital for treatment, La Provence newspaper reported.

Two other members of their group were also attacked at Saint-Charles station, but did not get acid in their faces.

The incident is not believed to be terror-related. The attacker, described by police as a mentally unstable 41-year-old woman, has been arrested.

The report says she remained at the site after the attack, and showed photographs of herself with burns.

There have been numerous acid attacks across western Europe in recent months. including Britain and Germany. But the problem is now to be found all over the world.

Acid attacks around the world:

