In pictures: Olère art depicts Auschwitz horrors

  • 15 September 2017
  • From the section Europe

Powerful paintings by an Auschwitz death camp survivor - David Olère - are given to the camp memorial in Poland.

  • Olère painting showing himself as inmate (courtesy of Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial) Auschwitz.org

    A Polish-French Jew, David Olère, painted Auschwitz death camp scenes after surviving the horrors there. This is a self-portrait.

  • Olère painting - Jewish and Christian victims/SS guard (courtesy of Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial) Auschwitz.org

    The Auschwitz Memorial in southern Poland has acquired 18 Olère paintings. Nazi Germany murdered about one million Jews and 100,000 non-Jews at the Auschwitz complex.

  • Olère painting - SS guard/crematoria/bodies (courtesy of Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial) Auschwitz.org

    Deported to the camp from Paris in 1943, Olère was forced into the Sonderkommando - a unit which collected corpses after gassing.

  • Olère painting - SS guard/crematoria/bodies (courtesy of Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial) Auschwitz.org

    Olère shows the cruel Nazi slogan "work makes you free" and a crematorium chimney. He died in France in 1985 aged 83.

  • Olère painting - SS guards/dying prisoners (courtesy of Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial) Auschwitz.org

    The artist's works are valued for helping to document the Holocaust. Poland's culture ministry bought the 18 works, the world's largest Olère collection.

More on this story

Around the BBC