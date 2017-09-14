Europe

Turkey's hunger-striking teachers absent for trial

  14 September 2017
  Europe
Turkish riot policemen detain protesters during the trial of Nuriye Gülmen and Semih Özakça in front of the court house in Ankara, Turkey, on 14 September 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Protesters were reportedly detained by riot police as the trial got under way

The trial of two teachers on terror-related charges has opened in Turkey - marked by the absence of the accused.

Nuriye Gulmen, a university lecturer, and Semih Ozakca, a primary school teacher, deny having links to a left-wing militant group.

They have been on hunger strike for six months in protest at their dismissal from their jobs.

Authorities prevented them from appearing in court, saying they could attempt to escape.

But supporters said the government did not want them to be seen in their emaciated state.

Doctors have described their condition as dangerously weak after a diet of only liquids and supplements since March.

This week, their lawyers were also detained on terrorism charges, prompting criticism that the pair have been left defenceless, although other lawyers will step in.

Riot police used batons to maintain order outside the court, where supporters of the teachers staged a demonstration. At least 20 people were dragged along the ground and detained, reported Reuters news agency.

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Semih Ozakca (L) and Nuriye Gulmen (R) attended a demonstration in May; doctors now say they are both in perilous health

