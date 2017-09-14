Europe

Man dies on Monaghan mushroom farm

  • 14 September 2017
A man in his 20s has died after an incident at a mushroom farm in County Monaghan.

Emergency services were called to the farm near Emyvale on Wednesday night.

A post-mortem examination will take later on Thursday.

Both gardaí and the Health and the Safety Authority are investigating.

