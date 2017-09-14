Man dies on Monaghan mushroom farm
- 14 September 2017
- From the section Europe
A man in his 20s has died after an incident at a mushroom farm in County Monaghan.
Emergency services were called to the farm near Emyvale on Wednesday night.
A post-mortem examination will take later on Thursday.
Both gardaí and the Health and the Safety Authority are investigating.