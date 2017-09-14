Europe

Children injured in school bus crash

  • 14 September 2017
Eight children have been taken to hospital following a collision between a school bus and a van in County Donegal.

Both drivers have also taken to hospital for treatment.

The head-on crash happened on the road between Londonderry and St Johnston, a few miles from the border, shortly before 08:00 BST on Thursday.

