Children injured in school bus crash
- 14 September 2017
- From the section Europe
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Eight children have been taken to hospital following a collision between a school bus and a van in County Donegal.
Both drivers have also taken to hospital for treatment.
The head-on crash happened on the road between Londonderry and St Johnston, a few miles from the border, shortly before 08:00 BST on Thursday.