Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan announces retirement

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan said she would take some time out with her family

The head of the Irish police, Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan, has announced that she is retiring after 36 years.

Ms O'Sullivan notified Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan on Sunday afternoon.

"The support for me to continue in the role is evident," the Garda commissioner said in a statement.

"However, I devoted much of my summer break to considering if continuing would be the right thing to do."

She added: "It has become clear, over the last year, that the core of my job is now about responding to an unending cycle of requests, questions, instructions and public hearings involving various agencies including the Public Accounts Committee, the Justice and Equality Committee, the Policing Authority, and various other inquiries, and dealing with inaccurate commentary surrounding all of these matters."

Ms O'Sullivan said she had considered applying for a top job in Europol but she has decided instead to take some time out with her family.

She had faced several opposition calls to stand down over a number of issues, including her handling of police whistle-blowers and the disclosure that police officers had significantly exaggerated the number of breathalyser tests carried out.

The justice minister, Mr Flanagan said that he wanted to acknowledge that Ms O'Sullivan was "faced with particularly significant difficulties, many of which had built up over several decades".

He said she showed "enormous resilience, determination and integrity in addressing those challenges".

In June, Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar told the Dail that he and his government had confidence in the Garda commissioner.

Earlier that month, Ms O'Sullivan said she had asked a watchdog to begin investigating alleged financial irregularities at the Irish police force's training facility.