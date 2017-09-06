Irish ‘Bat Dad’ to the rescue in County Kerry

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The bat flew into the kitchen of Derry Fleming's home in County Kerry

Footage of an Irishman's attempt to remove a bat from his family home has gone viral, with more than 1m views on Facebook.

The bat flew into the kitchen of Derry Fleming's house in rural County Kerry on Monday night.

His son, Tadgh, recorded the ensuing chaos on his phone as Mr Fleming tried to catch the bat with a bath towel.

The excitement was all too much for the family's new pet puppy, who wet himself on the kitchen floor.

'One-on-one'

After about 10 minutes and several failed attempts, the bat was caught safely in a tea-towel and was released unharmed.

Mr Fleming has now been dubbed "Bat Dad" by his film-maker son, who edited and uploaded the footage on social media.

Image copyright Tadgh Fleming Image caption Derry Fleming may have used a towel instead of a cape, but he got the job done

"My mam was doing the ironing and she had all the clothes on the table," Tadgh explained.

"She went outside the back and the minute she opened the back door, the bat flew in.

"I took out the phone and started videoing. My dad was in here - he took on the bat, one-on-one.

"He actually grabbed one of the towels my mam was ironing and then he went for a bigger towel. It was just pure chaos.

"We're after getting a new pup as well. We only have him a week and in the midst of it all he started to pee on the floor."

'Petrified'

Basil the pup, named after the lead character of the TV comedy show Fawlty Towers, was not the only one who was scared that night.

"I was petrified of the bat, I don't like anything with wings," admits Tadgh.

"I locked myself into the utility room."

Image copyright Tadgh Fleming Image caption There was a bat in his kitchen, what was he going to do?

The video became an instant hit on Facebook, and the family has received interview requests from news outlets around the world.

'Crazy'

"It's madness," Tadgh Fleming told BBC News NI.

"It's just crazy to think that it's gone so widespread, so global almost. I have a line here of radio stations asking to talk to me."

The 27 year old lives at home with his parents in the County Kerry parish of Ballymacelligott, outside Tralee.

He regularly posts comedy sketch video on social media, but the reaction to this one has been unprecedented.

Tadgh can be heard in the background of the recording, swearing with fright and urging his father to get hold of the bat, in an extremely strong Kerry accent.

His real Kerry accent is a lot softer and he admits to "putting on" a comical voice for the video, but insisted that the bat intrusion was no set up.

"You can't write that stuff. That was kind of on-the-fly, randomness.

"My immediate reaction was just to whip out the phone and start videoing, and it just took off."

'Unique'

It is not the first time that the Fleming family has starred in one of his videos.

"I do little comedy sketches, even with my family - they're good craic [fun], they're up for anything."

Image copyright Tadgh Fleming Image caption Tadgh Fleming regularly post comedy sketches on social media

He added: "When I'm doing videos, I put on a pure Kerry accent - it's really thick and you don't pronounce any 'th' sounds.

"I don't know, it just came upon me, I didn't even think about it. I was like: 'Catch him, catch him Derry'.

"All of the feedback is good, it's [people] saying 'this is funny, thank you for sharing it and making us laugh'.

"Be it across in Australia, America, or somewhere else, everyone can relate to the Kerry accent, it's unique."