Man held after girl disappears at French wedding

Image copyright AFP Image caption The alarm was raised almost immediately but a police search has failed to find Maëlys

A man has been detained by French police investigating the disappearance of a nine-year-old girl at a wedding party in the eastern region of Isère early on Sunday, reports say.

Maëlys de Araujo was last seen at 03:00 (01:00 GMT) in a children's area at a hall in Pont-de-Beauvoisin.

Police have searched the area for days but have failed to find a trace of her.

The man held had already been interviewed over the case and was not a wedding guest, French TV reported.