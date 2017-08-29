France's Macron: Anti-terror drive 'top priority'

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Macron spelled out a plan for revitalising French diplomacy

French President Emmanuel Macron says fighting Islamist terrorism will be his top foreign policy priority.

Defeating so-called Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and Syria must go hand-in-hand with anti-terror measures in Africa, he told some 200 French ambassadors.

He called the security of French citizens "the raison d'être of our diplomacy".

IS-inspired terror attacks in France have killed more than 230 people since early 2015.

"We need an inclusive transition in Syria," he said, adding that France and its partners would have to invest in the reconstruction of both Syria and Iraq. "We need to win the peace in both countries."

He also spoke of some "specific results with the Russians" on preventing further use of chemical weapons in Syria.

He noted that poverty was a driver of African migration towards Europe, and stressed the importance of development aid for the Sahel region. That was the focus of talks he held on Monday with the leaders of Niger, Chad and Libya, and European partners.

"Africa is a continent of the future - we cannot just leave it alone," he said, outlining a strategy of "creating an axis between Africa, the Mediterranean and Europe".