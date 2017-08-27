Zillertal Alps accident kills five climbers in Austria

Five climbers have been killed and one seriously injured in an accident near Krimml, in the Austrian Alps.

Five rescue helicopters were sent to the scene, 2,000m above sea level in the the Zillertal Alps mountain range.

Authorities say the exact cause of the incident is unclear, but six people who were climbing with ropes appear to have fallen together.

Only one survived, and was flown to hospital in Salzburg, around 80km (50 miles) away.

Officials say the climbers were below the Mannlkarscharte pass, in an area with a heightened risk of rockslides.

"We think a rope may have come loose," said Anton Voithofer, head of the Red Cross rescue team.

The names and nationalities of the victims have not been released at this stage.