Gareth Hutch murder: Extradited man charged in Dublin

Image caption Jonathan Keogh is the third person to be charged with the murder

A man extradited from the UK has been charged with the murder of Gareth Hutch in Dublin last year.

Jonathan Keogh, 31, from north Dublin, was remanded in custody at Dublin District Court.

He is the third person to be charged with the murder of Mr Hutch, who was shot dead at North Cumberland Street in the city in May 2016.

Mr Keogh's sister, Regina Keogh, and Dublin man Thomas Fox are already awaiting trial for the murder.

He was brought to court with an armed escort after disembarking from a plane at Baldonnel Aerodrome, a military airbase near Dublin.

It is believed Mr Hutch's killing was part of the so-called Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Mr Keogh made no reply to the charge.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court on 30 August.