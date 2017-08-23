Kim Wall: Headless body identified as missing journalist

Image copyright Tom Wall Image caption Kim Wall was researching a feature about submarines before she disappeared

A headless torso found in waters off Denmark has been identified as missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, Danish police say.

There was a "DNA match between [the] torso and Kim Wall", Copenhagen police said on Twitter.

Ms Wall was last seen alive on 10 August as she departed on a submarine trip with inventor Peter Madsen.

It sank hours after the search for Ms Wall began, and Mr Madsen was charged with negligent manslaughter.

He initially said he had dropped her off safely near Copenhagen, but has since said she died in an accident and that he had "buried" her at sea.

Danish police believe the 40-tonne submarine was deliberately sunk by Mr Madsen. He denies any wrongdoing.

Copenhagen police will give a press briefing at 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT) and say they will not comment further until then.

The torso was found on Monday - police said the arms, legs and head had been deliberately cut off.

Ms Wall, 30, was reported missing by her boyfriend after she failed to return after departing on the submarine.

The freelance journalist, who has written for The Guardian and The New York Times, had been researching a feature about Mr Madsen and his submarine, the Nautilus.

The missing vessel was located on 11 August, and Mr Madsen was rescued before it sank.

Mr Madsen's lawyer, Betina Hald Engmark, said her client had not confessed to anything and was pleading not guilty.