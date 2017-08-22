Six people struck by car in Dublin
Six people have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dublin.
The incident happened at the junction of Harcourt Road and Adelaide Road in the city centre at about 18:15 local time.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the incident was not a hit and run.