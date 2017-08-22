Europe

Six people struck by car in Dublin

  • 22 August 2017
Garda Image copyright PA
Image caption Gardaí (Irish police) said the incident was not a hit and run

Six people have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dublin.

The incident happened at the junction of Harcourt Road and Adelaide Road in the city centre at about 18:15 local time.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the incident was not a hit and run.