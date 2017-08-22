Barcelona attack: Surviving suspects face judge

Image copyright EPA Image caption Mohamed Houli Chemlal is one of four attack suspects still alive - eight have been killed, the last holding out in a vineyard on Monday

Four men accused of belonging to the cell behind the terror attacks in and around Barcelona last week are appearing at the high court in Madrid.

The judge questioning them is deciding what charges to press over the vehicle attacks that left 15 people dead and more than 100 injured.

Eight other members of the alleged cell are dead - some killed in an explosion, others shot by police.

The last suspect was killed in a vineyard west of Barcelona on Monday.

A 22-year-old Moroccan, Younes Abouyaaqoub, is thought to have been the driver of the van that rammed into crowds in Barcelona on Thursday.

He was wearing a fake explosives belt and shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is Greatest") before he was shot dead by police, said reports.

The surviving suspects were moved, under high security, from Barcelona to Madrid for Tuesday's hearing.

Investigating judge Fernando Andreu is expected to read out the charges against them, likely to span counts of terrorism, murder and possession of arms.

If they agree to testify, they will be questioned on their statements.

The hearing is likely to conclude with the suspects being remanded in custody for the duration of the investigation.