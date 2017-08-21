Barcelona attack: 'Man shot' in hunt for suspect

Police hunting the chief suspect in last Thursday's Barcelona van attack have shot a man in an area to the west of the city who appeared to be wearing an explosive belt, Spanish media say.

The shooting is reported to have happened on a road in Subirats.

Earlier, police confirmed they were hunting for Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, suspected of driving a van into dozens of people on Las Ramblas.

Police have not confirmed if the man shot is Abouyaaqoub.

Media reports quoting police sources said the man targeted in Subirats shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is Greatest") when confronted.

There has been no indication what condition he is in.

The operation is reported to be under way some 25 miles (40km) from Barcelona, where Thursday's attack on Las Ramblas killed 13.