Two bodies found in County Antrim town

Image caption The incident happened at a property in the Drumtara estate in Ballee, Ballymena

The bodies of two males have been found at a property in Ballymena.

They were found in the Drumtara estate on Sunday morning. Police have said the circumstances surrounding the deaths are being investigated.

Ch Insp Keith Jackson said: "The investigation is at a very early stage and there are no further details at this time."

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out to determine the cause of death, he added.