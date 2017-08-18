Finland stabbings: Man shot and held after Turku attacks

Police in Finland say they have shot a man who reportedly stabbed several people in the south-western city of Turku.

The man has been taken into custody after being shot in the leg, police say.

The police have warned people to stay away from the city centre.

The incident reportedly took place in the Puutori-Market Square area. One image showed a body lying on the ground. The body had been covered.

But there has been no official confirmation of casualties.

A tweet from South-West Finland police at 16:40 local time (13:40 GMT) read: "Several people stabbed in central Turku. People are requested to avoid the city centre."

