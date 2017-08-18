Spain attack: What do we know about the victims?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Tributes appeared at the scene, beside a sign reading: "Catalunya, place of peace"

Thirteen people are dead and dozens more injured after a vehicle drove through crowds in Barcelona's busy Las Ramblas district.

The area's popularity with tourists means the injured come from more than 20 different countries.

The Catalan government identified many countries whose citizens were affected.

Australia

Australia's foreign minister, Julie Bishop, said eight Australians had been affected by the attack. Four were injured, three required consular assistance, and one was unaccounted for.

The missing person is a seven-year-old boy who was separated from his mother during the attack, ABC reports. The mother was reportedly among the injured.

Official details from Ms Bishop said one woman from New South Wales was seriously injured but in a stable condition. Another, travelling on a British passport and also from NSW, was in a serious condition. Two men from Victoria were also treated for injuries, but later discharged.

Belgium

One Belgian national has been confirmed dead. The Belgian deputy prime minister said another two people were in the hospital, including one in a serious condition.

France

In a statement, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said 26 French nationals were injured, with at least 11 in a serious condition. He travelled to Barcelona on Friday "to assure Spain of France's support".

Greece

The foreign affairs ministry said one Greek woman was known to be injured, according to official reports from the Spanish authorities.

Hong Kong

China's state-operated news agency Xinhua reported that one tourist from Hong Kong was "slightly injured" in the attack, quoting the Consulate General of China in Barcelona. No other Chinese citizens were believed to have been injured, the report said.

Ireland/ the Philippines

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said a family of four were caught up in the attack. The parents are originally from the Philippines, but are naturalised Irish citizens. It did not confirm their identities.

But national broadcaster RTÉ, quoting the Philippine embassy in Madrid, named the family as Norman and Pederlita Putot, and their children Nathaniel and Pearl.

It quoted the country's foreign affairs minister, Simon Coveney, as saying that the father suffered knee injuries and the five-year-old boy has a broken femur. The mother and daughter were not injured.

Italy

One Italian victim, Bruno Gulotta, was killed in the attack. His employer, computer parts supplier Tom's Hardware, confirmed his death on Facebook. He was the father of two young children, the company said.

Italy's La Repubblica newspaper reported that he had been walking with his wife, who managed to pull their five-year-old son from Bruno's hand to safety at the last moment.

The Netherlands

In a statement, the ministry of foreign affairs said three Dutch citizens were injured but "out of danger", and receiving treatment in hospital. They had spoken to their families, it added.

Peru

A Peruvian woman injured in the attack has since been released from hospital. A report carried by the Andina news outlet, which was shared by the Peruvian Foreign Ministry, quoted an official as saying there were no other Peruvians among the dead or injured.

Romania

Three Romanian citizens are among the victims, the country's foreign affairs ministry said.

The first was described as in a stable condition in hospital; the second, a woman receiving specialist care, is stable; and the third is being treated for light injuries.

Spain

Only one Spanish citizen has been officially confirmed dead: 60-year-old Francisco Lopez Rodriguez. The El Pais newspaper reported that his wife was also seriously injured, and two other members of the family, one a child, also died.

The number of Spanish victims is still unknown. However, local media reports suggest that children - including one as young as three - may be among the casualties.

Taiwan

Multiple Taiwanese media reports said two people who were part of a tour group had been injured and were being treated in hospital. The Taiwan News said they were a mother and daughter, and that the mother suffered "minor bone fractures".

Turkey

Turkey's Andalou news agency reported that one Turkish citizen was "seriously wounded", quoting the Turkish embassy in Madrid. The victim's name has not been released.

Other countries

Some other countries are thought to have citizens affected, but have yet to provide any further details. These include: Argentina, Austria, Canada, Cuba, Germany, Kuwait, Macedonia, Pakistan, the UK, and Venezuela.