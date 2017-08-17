In pictures: Barcelona Las Ramblas van attack
Images from the scene after a van rammed crowds in Barcelona's popular tourist hotspot, Las Ramblas.
EPA
At least 13 people have been killed and dozens more injured after a van drove into crowds in Barcelona's Las Ramblas tourist area.
EPA
Police have been searching the area after the attacker was believed to have escaped on foot.
AFP
Many people sought shelter in cafes and bars along the Las Ramblas.
AFP
Police evacuated much of the centre of the city after the attack.
AFP
A street vendor's air balloons were left abandoned in nearby Plaça Catalunya.
AFP
People who were in the area comforted each other when they reached safety.