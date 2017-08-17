In pictures: Barcelona Las Ramblas van attack

  • 17 August 2017
  • From the section Europe

Images from the scene after a van rammed crowds in Barcelona's popular tourist hotspot, Las Ramblas.

  • An injured person is stretchered away from the scene EPA

    At least 13 people have been killed and dozens more injured after a van drove into crowds in Barcelona's Las Ramblas tourist area.

  • Armed police arrive on the scene EPA

    Police have been searching the area after the attacker was believed to have escaped on foot.

  • People wait at a cafe terrace after the attack AFP

    Many people sought shelter in cafes and bars along the Las Ramblas.

  • People leave a cordoned off area AFP

    Police evacuated much of the centre of the city after the attack.

  • A deserted Placa Catalunya after the attack AFP

    A street vendor's air balloons were left abandoned in nearby Plaça Catalunya.

  • People on the Ramblas comfort each other following the attack AFP

    People who were in the area comforted each other when they reached safety.