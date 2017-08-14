Malin Head diver's body found near WW2 shipwreck

Image copyright © Kenneth Allen/CC Geograph Image caption The diver was believed to have been exploring the Pinto wreck off Malin Head

A body has been recovered during a search for a Canadian diver who went missing off Malin Head in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

The body was found at a World War Two shipwreck off the County Donegal coast, according to Irish broadcaster, RTÉ.

Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat was involved in the search operation which began at 16:00 local time on Saturday.

Its spokesperson said the man got into difficulty 16 miles north of Malin Head.