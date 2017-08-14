Nutella and Kinder egg lorry stolen in German sugar rush

Image copyright AFP

A 20-tonne mountain of Nutella spread and Kinder chocolate eggs disappeared in a sugar rush when thieves stole a lorry's trailer in central Germany.

The goodies are valued at more than 50,000 euros (£45,400; $59,000). Police think another lorry or van must have towed it away on Saturday night.

The candy heist in Neustadt may be linked to the theft of an empty lorry in Weimar, 25km (15.5 miles) away.

A fruit juice lorry also fell victim to sticky fingers, earlier on Saturday.

That theft happened in Wittenburg, 445km north-east of Neustadt.