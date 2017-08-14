Kim Wall and Danish submarine: What we know and what we don't

Image copyright Ritzau Foto Image caption Kim Wall boarded Peter Madsen's submarine Nautilus but we do not know what happened next

Swedish journalist Kim Wall, 30, has been missing since Thursday night.

Danish inventor Peter Madsen, on whose submarine she was last seen, has been accused of negligent manslaughter and is in custody in Denmark. Police now believe he deliberately sank his own sub.

Other than those facts, there is little hard information to come by on the disappearance of a talented reporter.

What we know about Kim Wall's disappearance

Police believe it is most likely that Kim Wall is dead. Armed forces divers and police dogs have been drafted in to search for her body.

A highly respected freelance journalist, Ms Wall was researching a feature about Peter Madsen, an inventor who built his private 40-tonne submarine, UC3 Nautilus, through crowdfunding in 2008. She has written for the New York Times, Guardian, Vice and the South China Morning Post.

We know that they met at around 19:00 on Thursday at Refshaleoen, a harbour area in Copenhagen. She boarded the Nautilus as shown in the picture above and was reported missing by her boyfriend at 02:30 on Friday. The last picture of the pair in the sub's conning tower was taken at 20:30 by a man on a cruise ship, a short time before sunset.

What happened to Kim Wall next is either unknown or has been kept under wraps by Danish authorities. But Peter Madsen was charged with negligent manslaughter at a judicial hearing behind closed doors on Saturday.

His lawyer Betina Hald Engmark has told the BBC he is not guilty but as the case is sub judice - under judicial consideration - she is not allowed to say any more.

What happened next?

Initially Peter Madsen said he dropped Kim Wall off after dark at about 22:30 at the Halvandet restaurant, on the northern tip of Refshaleoen, close to where they had met earlier.

Restaurant owner Bo Petersen said the area was well covered by CCTV and he handed the video footage to police.

We do not know what was on the video but police said Peter Madsen had given them a new account of events. That account has not yet been made public.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Peter Madsen was eventually brought to shore late on Friday morning

The sub was not equipped with satellite tracking so after the alarm was raised in the early hours of Friday, rescue services searched for the vessel for hours.

It was not until 10:30 on Friday that the first sighting was confirmed from a lighthouse in the Oresund.

However, a merchant ship has since reported coming within 30m of the unlit sub to the north-west of the Oresund bridge at about midnight on Thursday. Police say at that point the submarine crossed the channel from Denmark towards Sweden in the Southern part of Øresund.

Why the submarine sank

Within minutes of contact being established with Peter Madsen, the submarine sank in Koge Bay. Copenhagen police said on Monday that their forensic work on the sub "confirm that the sinking of the submarine was allegedly a consequence of a deliberate act".

The inventor, well known in Denmark for his submarine and rocket activities, was soon brought ashore and interviewed by Danish reporters. The story was not yet a homicide inquiry.

"The sub was spotted at 10:30 south of Copenhagen and then 20 minutes later it sank. That's why police said it was basically scuttled," says Danish TV reporter Trine Maria Ilsoe.

What we still don't know

The big question remains: what happened to Kim Wall?

The search for her body continues by sea and on land and Copenhagen police have urged people who have travelled with Peter Madsen before to explain what happened on their trips.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Danish police focused their investigation on the sub to dismantling its electronic equipment

Although the sub was brought to the surface on Saturday, sea water is likely to have damaged any DNA evidence left on board.

Police said they had secured "a substantial amount of electronics" but appealed for help in piecing together the sub's route from 09:30 to midnight. If there was any DNA evidence retrieved from the sub, police did not mention it.

Why is the case behind closed doors?

This is not uncommon in Denmark.

It means that Peter Madsen's own lawyer is not allowed to give her client's story, other than to say he is innocent. When asked by the BBC why he had changed his initial account, she said she was unable to say because anything that came out in a court hearing behind closed doors could not be made public.

The charge of negligent manslaughter is seen as an initial step that will keep the defendant in custody until early September. It suggests that there has been an accident on board and the charge could be changed later.