Russians held over Italian's death at Lloret de Mar nightclub

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Niccolò Ciatti lived outside Florence but had been working at a market in the city

Three Russian men in their twenties have been detained on suspicion of beating to death a young Italian in the Spanish resort of Lloret de Mar.

Niccolò Ciatti, 22, was knocked to the ground and footage circulating on Spanish media showed a man kicking him in the head. He died later in hospital.

Police in the Costa Brava later arrested the three suspects on the seafront.

The men were due to appear in court on Monday accused of murder.

Ciatti, who lived near Florence, had been on holiday with friends at Lloret de Mar and went to the St Trop nightclub on Friday night.

One of his friends told Italian media that his attackers had targeted him and the kick had left him unconscious. "They were like animals," he said.

He complained that bystanders did nothing to intervene but stood around filming the attack on their mobile phones.

According to Spanish media, the Russian suspects had been living in France where they had sought political asylum.