Trevor Deely: Excavations in missing man search

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption A three-acre site of woodland was cleared over the weekend as part of the investigation into Trevor Deely's disappearance

Excavation work is expected to begin at a site in Dublin sealed off by police investigating the disappearance of a man almost 17 years ago.

Trevor Deely, 22, was last seen walking home from a Christmas party in the Baggot Street area in December 2000.

A new search for Mr Deely began on Saturday after detectives received new information.

A three-acre site at woodland in Chapelizod was cleared over the weekend.

The area is beside the R112 road which runs down to the River Liffey.

Police began the search after receiving new information during a complete review of Mr Deely's disappearance by a cold case review team set up last December.

Detectives were told he was killed by a known criminal he met by chance in the Baggot Street area, and that his body was buried at a site some 8km away, reports Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.

Analsyis: Dyane Connor, RTÉ News

"New information emerged since the review team began its work last December.

"Gardai [police] received information saying that Trevor was killed by a known criminal in the Baggott Street area and that his body was buried in this site in Chapelizod.

"This site is about 8km from where Trevor was last seen in the Baggott Street area.

"I understand gardai don't have an actual spot within that site where he is supposedly buried, so it's quite a big search operation.

"I imagine its going to take some time given the sheer scale of the area."

CCTV footage from the night Mr Deely went missing was enhanced in England using specialist technology.

It shows Mr Deely talking to a man dressed in black outside the Bank of Ireland - where Trevor worked - on Baggot Street.

It is understood Mr Deely had gone to his office to get an umbrella after the party at a nearby hotel.

Detectives released the footage in April and appealed for the man to come forward.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Earlier this year a team of six detectives began conducting a complete review of Mr Deely's disappearance

They believe he was the same man captured on CCTV following Mr Deely, who was originally from County Kildare, a short time later on Haddington Road.

On Saturday, police said the man seen in the CCTV has not yet been identified and they renewed their appeal for him to come forward.

They have said the search of the site at Chapelizod is expected to take a number of weeks.