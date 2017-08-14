Body of missing hill walker found in County Donegal

The body of a missing hill walker has been recovered from the Derryveigh mountains in County Donegal.

The man was walking in the Sliabh Sneachta area in County Donegal.

The alarm was raised on Saturday night when he had not returned to his car.

It is understood his body was found at 18:00 BST on Sunday, and rescue teams were stood down at 21:50 BST.

He was originally from England but had a home in Donegal, RTÉ reports.

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team thanked everyone involved in the search.