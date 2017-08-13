Search under way for diver off Donegal coast

Image copyright RTE Image caption Searches are taking place north-west of Malin Head

A search operation to locate a missing diver is under way near Fanad, off the coast of County Donegal.

The man was reported missing at about 16:00 BST on Saturday.

The Lough Swilly lifeboat, Portrush lifeboat and coastguard helicopter are involved in the search.

It is understood that the missing diver, who is Canadian, was one of a number who were diving around wrecks in the area.

Searches are taking place approximately 22.5 km (14 miles) north-west of Malin Head.