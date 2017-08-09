Car hits soldiers in Paris, wounding six
- 9 August 2017
A car has struck a group of soldiers in Paris, injuring six, police say.
The incident occurred in the north-western suburb of Levallois-Perret.
Police are now looking for the vehicle involved in the possible attack.