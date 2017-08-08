Lightning strike puts France teenagers in hospital

Image copyright EPA Image caption The area had not been placed on alert for violent storms

A French teenager is in a "very worrying" condition after being struck by lightning while at an outdoor youth camp, say local authorities.

The 15-year-old boy suffered a cardiac arrest and burns. He is in hospital in Tours, about 120km (75 miles) north of the recreation centre in Lathus-Saint-Rémy, central-west France.

Another two youths are in hospital and five more were hurt in Monday's lightning strike.

Several are suffering from tinnitus.

The injured were among a group of 16 who had arrived for a week-long stay at the outdoor activities centre only that morning.

Although 13 French departments (administrative districts) had been placed on "orange alert" for violent storms at the time, the Vienne department - where the centre is located - was not one of them. The youths and their instructor were said to be outside at the time.

Psychological support was being offered to those affected by the incident, officials said.