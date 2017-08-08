Fuel 'disguised as apple juice' seized at Dublin Port

From the section

Image copyright Irish Revenue Image caption The driver was questioned and investigations are ongoing

Irish Revenue Officers have recovered 26 industrial-sized fuel containers disguised as apple juice in Dublin.

About 25,000 litres of suspected laundered marked gas oil was seized at Dublin Port during a routine truck check on Monday evening.

The driver of the truck, who is in his mid-30s and from Northern Ireland, was attempting to board the ferry to Holyhead in Wales.

He was questioned and further investigations are ongoing.