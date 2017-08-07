Europe

Three questioned over fatal stabbing in Kilkee, County Clare

  • 7 August 2017
Kilkee stabbing
Image caption The stabbing happened in the early hours of Sunday in Kilkee's Marian estate

Three men are being questioned over the fatal stabbing of a man in County Clare in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim, 25-year-old Karl Haugh, was stabbed in a laneway in the Marian estate in Kilkee at about 01:15 local time. He died in hospital.

It is understood a row had broken out and that number of people were at the scene when the stabbing happened.

The three men who were arrested are all in their 20s. A knife believed to have been used has been recovered.